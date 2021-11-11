First phase of Keta Port project estimated to cost US$650 million – Transport Minister

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport

• Private sector have been urged to support the construction of Keta port project

• The multipurpose terminal will come with a berth of about 500 metres



• US$650 million estimated for first phase of project



The first phase of the proposed Keta Port is estimated to cost US$650 million for construction, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah has revealed.



According to him, preliminary, feasibility and preparatory works which will see the commencement of the project have since been completed.



Addressing participants during a stakeholder engagement, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said the completion of the Keta port project which is off great significance to the Akufo-Addo administration will heighten economic activities in the area.

“All the behind-the-scenes activities have been undertaken, the current status of the project includes, His Excellency having declared the site as a port zone, the feasibly studies for the project has been completed, a physical office structure has been completed, fully equipped and furnished…Phase one is estimated at around US$650 million,” he said.



“I’m pleased to report that the feasibility studies are positive and studies show that the project is viable, however, it is a fact that a project of this nature is highly capital intensive and the government on its own may not be able to finance it completely,” the minister added.



Ofori-Asiamah however called on key players in the private sector to assist in the financing of the Keta Port project as he pointed government alone cannot foot the entire cost of the project.



Meanwhile, the first phase of the Keta Port project will consist of a multipurpose terminal with a berth of about 500 metres.



It will also come with a commercial gate with access control, an administration block, a RoRo Dock as well as an oil terminal consisting of a tank farm.