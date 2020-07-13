Press Releases

First wave of Ghana Election Poll results to be released from July 15

Results of the first wave of the Ghana Election Poll which run from May to June will be published from Wednesday, July 15, 2020, on Ghana’s first and most popular news portal - GhanaWeb.

The scientific poll which was conducted online via the renowned market research firm MSI-ACI had 792 Ghanaian adults aged 18 years and older responding to questions on current events leading to the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.



A representative sample of the Ghanaian population was achieved by weighting the data according to the demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7). The poll had a ±3.482% margin of error.



Seven questions were asked in June and their corresponding results would be published in the next three weeks starting on Wednesday. The questions include:



=> Do you plan to vote in the 2020 election?



=> If the December 2020 elections were to be held today, which party do you feel will win?



=> Do you think Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his promises well enough to deserve re-election?

=> Do you think former President John Mahama deserves to return as President of Ghana?



=> Do you think it is time to vote another party into power apart from the NDC and NPP?



=> Do you feel there is a possibility of vote-rigging in the 2020 election?



=> Who are you planning to vote for if the 2020 elections were held today?



The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam and abuse as participants go through a two-step verification process when they sign up.

The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which was also launched by GhanaWeb in May. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



Take part in the second wave of the Ghana Election Poll by clicking this link



You can also find more polls on GhanaWeb at GhanaWeb Polls.



About GhanaWeb



GhanaWeb is Ghana’s first vertical portal, content curation and syndication website relaunched in 1999 to offer news, background information, classifieds, radio stations and a social network for Ghanaians and the Diaspora.



The privately-owned independent and objective portal operates under the laws of the Netherlands, a legal setup that has allowed Ghanaians to express themselves freely for over two decades through opinion articles and comments.

Made for and by Ghanaians, GhanaWeb is updated by a team of editors and journalists who ensure balanced coverage of the news by creating original content, publishing syndicated and user-generated content and curating articles from a wide range of Ghanaian print and online media partners.



GhanaWeb has evolved over the years to include video content and social media components to its news feed as well as a mobile app for smooth web navigation. Its team of web developers and web designers regularly improve the technology and design of the portal which has been built to meet the requirements of its 4 million unique visitors each month.



According to the Alexa website traffic statistics, GhanaWeb is very popular among Ghanaian migrants in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Italy, South Africa, Netherlands, France and many other countries.



These loyal visitors and the millions of readers in Ghana have made GhanaWeb the most popular news website in Ghana and ranked the third most visited website in the country after Google and YouTube.



GhanaWeb is a subsidiary of AfricaWeb Holding, an advertising and digital solutions provider for African publishers. AfricaWeb also owns CamerounWeb.com, TanzaniaWeb.com, MyNigeria.com among other country-specific portals as part of its goal of developing viable independent news portals as well as advertising and publishing solutions for Africa.



About Africa Consumer Panel

Africa Consumer Panel is a cooperation of the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI. We strive to provide consumers with the latest and most effective communication platforms via the internet. Africa Consumer Panel's focus is to provide a global community where consumers can openly voice their opinions and ideas, making sure their voices are heard all over the world.



