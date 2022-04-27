0
Menu
Business

Fisherfolk cautioned to adhere to Meteo Agency weather warning, updates

Fishing Ghana File photo of a fishing hub

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tidal waves hit costal districts

Observe and monitor sea before going on expedition – Fisherfold told

Ghana experiencing rainy season

The Ministry of Fisheries and Fisheries Commission have cautioned fisherfolk to adhere to recent weather warnings issued by the Ghana Meteorological Agency.

The Agency has recently been issuing a number of weather warnings and updates in order to inform the public about possible conditions especially as the country is experiencing its rainy season.

According to the two-state organisations, the caution is due to the increasing spate of tidal waves and rising sea levels which continue to destroy properties and displace residents and fisherfolk at sea or at the shore.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur Dadzie explained, “Fishers are therefore advised to observe and monitor the sea before going on a fishing expedition.

It also cautioned that, “All canoes at the shore should be pulled to safer places.”

The caution comes after the fisherfolks and residents along coastal areas in the country have in recent months been impacted by the ravages of tidal waves and increasing sea levels.

The tidal waves have thus far affected homes, canoes, aquaculture activities such as fish sales, fishing expedition and among others.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Adwoa Safo, 2 other 'absentee' MPs got permission to stay out – NPP
Mpiani tackles Akomea's proposal
Cargo truck catches fire on N1
Charges against Opuni were concocted - Tetteh Dodoo
How Former Kotoko player plans to help develop Ghana football
Akufo-Addo's photo digitally altered