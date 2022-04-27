Fisherfolk cautioned to adhere to Meteo Agency weather warning, updates

File photo of a fishing hub

Tidal waves hit costal districts

Observe and monitor sea before going on expedition – Fisherfold told



Ghana experiencing rainy season



The Ministry of Fisheries and Fisheries Commission have cautioned fisherfolk to adhere to recent weather warnings issued by the Ghana Meteorological Agency.



The Agency has recently been issuing a number of weather warnings and updates in order to inform the public about possible conditions especially as the country is experiencing its rainy season.



According to the two-state organisations, the caution is due to the increasing spate of tidal waves and rising sea levels which continue to destroy properties and displace residents and fisherfolk at sea or at the shore.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur Dadzie explained, “Fishers are therefore advised to observe and monitor the sea before going on a fishing expedition.



It also cautioned that, “All canoes at the shore should be pulled to safer places.”



The caution comes after the fisherfolks and residents along coastal areas in the country have in recent months been impacted by the ravages of tidal waves and increasing sea levels.



The tidal waves have thus far affected homes, canoes, aquaculture activities such as fish sales, fishing expedition and among others.