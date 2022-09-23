0
Fisheries Ministry, University of Environment and Sustainable Development sign MoU

Hawa Koomson, Eric Nyarko Samson.png Minister for Fisheries, Hawa Koomson and Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Eric Nyarko-Samson

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: Irene Wirekoaa Osei, Contributor

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration with the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), Somanya.

The MoU is a mutually beneficial relationship between the Ministry and the University on academic and scientific research cooperation in teaching, workshops, seminars, data management, and research relevant to the Fisheries and Aquaculture industry.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Thursday in Accra, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson, said the fisheries industry makes a substantial contribution to national growth, particularly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the creation of jobs and income, as well as the security of food and nutrition.

She said cooperation between the Ministry, resource users, and academic institutions like the University of Environment and Sustainable Development was necessary for the sustainable management of fisheries and the development of aquaculture.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Eric Nyarko-Samson, said the collaboration was a crucial step toward producing graduates who are well-equipped with experience in the field that the University hopes to produce.

