Fisheries ministry, Commission announce 2021 closed season

The closed season will start from 1 July to 31 July 2021.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission are implementing the 2021 Closed Season for all Fishing Fleets.

The artisanal and inshore fleets will implement the closed season from 1 July to 31 July 2021.



For the industrial fleets, from 1 July to 31 August 2021, is the period set aside.



“The Fisheries Commission will like to bring to the attention of all fishing operators berth at port/anchorage or at the various landing sites before mid-might of 30th June 2021,” a statement signed by the Executive Director of the Forestry Commission, Michael Arthur-Dadzie on 10 June 2021 indicated.

The closed season policy is in accordance with sections 76(3) and 84 of the Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625) with the objective to reduce the pressure and over-exploitation of fish stocks in Ghana’s marine waters, as well as, replenish the depleted marine fish stock.



Last year, the closed season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.