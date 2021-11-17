Fisheries ministry donates fingerlings to James Camp Prisons

Minister for Fisheries and Aqua-culture development, Hawa Koomson, presenting items

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aqua-culture Development as part of its flagship programme dubbed ‘Aquaculture for Food and Jobs’ on Monday, November 15, 2021, donated 4,000 fingerlings and 320 bags of fish feeds to the James Camp Prison to boost the camp’s fish farming business.

According to the Ministry, the donation was to help inmates of the camp develop the skills of rearing fish for job after their incarceration.



The James Camp Prison is one of the over 95 institutions benefiting from the Ministry’s flagship program rolled out under the current Minister.



The Minister, Hawa Koomson presenting the items to officers at the camp at a ceremony held in Accra, explained that her Ministry had plans to reach additional 105 institutions by the year 2025.

“As a teacher, I believe that reforms must be comprehensive with skills development at the center stage of the reformation process,” she said.



She stressed that this programme will equip the inmates with the needed skills to enable them go into be fishing farming at the end of their reformation programme.