Fisheries ministry imposes a 3-year moratorium on new canoe entrants

Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has imposed a 3-year moratorium on new canoe entrants in the marine sector.

Addressing a press conference, Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson indicated that the move is part of measures to address the issue of dwindling fish stock in the country.



According to her, no new canoe will be allowed in the fisheries sector for three years.

“I wish to formally announce the moratorium on the new artisanal canoe entrance which takes effect from 1st October 2023 for three years. This means that no canoes will be constructed and brought into the system for the next three years.”



“With this measure, it is expected that the pressure on the fisheries resources in addition to the other measures the government is implementing will all contribute to a reduction of the pressure on our fisheries resources,” she stated.