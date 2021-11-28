Fishermen in Western Region worried over premix fuel shortages

The affected communities include Ngyiresia, Abuesi, and Axim

Source: GNA

Fishermen in the Western Region have expressed worry over the inadequate supply of Premix fuel to the fishing communities in the Region.

The situation, they said was having an adverse effect on their fishing expedition as they always struggled to get adequate supply of fuel.



The affected communities included, Ngyiresia in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Abuesi in the Shama District, and Axim in the Nzema East Municipality.



The Chief Fisherman for Abuesi, Nana Konadu V told the GNA in an interview that they recently had a meeting with the Fisheries Minister, Madam Hawa Koomson who attributed the shortage to the lack of maintenance of fuel tanks at various landing sites.



According to Mr. Philip Kwesi Bain, a member of the Western Regional Premix Committee, the fishermen complained when the Government took steps to change the current tanks.



He said the Government had procured digitised tanks which were being piloted at Osu and Oda and would soon be used at the fishing communities.



The move, Mr. Bain explained was to avoid evaporation, which often forced the fishermen to sell the product faster than usual and also to give an accurate measurement of the fuel.

Nana Konduah noted that the National Premix Fuel Committee (NPFC) L. I. 2333, made provision for the Chief Fisherman to be the Chairman of the seven-member Premix Committee to supervise the equitable distribution of the fuel at landing beaches in the country.



However, he complained about political interferences which often affected the effectiveness of the distribution of the fuel.



The Chief Fisherman of Ngyiresia, Kwesi Ackon lamented that fishermen continuously go fishing with rubber nets, dynamites and engage in Illegal Unreported, Unregulated (IUU) fishing practices despite the regular education.



He applauded the Fisheries Ministry for the introduction of the close season, which he said was a necessary step to replenish the fish stock.



The Chief Fisherman for Axim, Nana Kofi Bentil said fishermen in his community were getting a supply of the Premix fuel but were inadequate.



As a result, he indicated that the fishermen had to manage the situation which he said was very disturbing because it impacted the fishing business hugely.