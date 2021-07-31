Fishing expedition opens for inshore and canoe fishers

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister, Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development on Saturday lifted the one month ban on fishing for inshore and canoe fishers to commence their expedition.

However, industrial trawlers are expected to observe the closed season until August 31, 2021.



Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson, the sector Minister, appreciated the fisher folks for their compliance to the closed season, which lasted for a month.



She said the closed season formed part of strategies to restock the sea, reduce excessive pressure and over-exploitation of the fish stocks.



In the meantime, the government was providing the needed logistics to help in strict enforcement by the Fisheries Commission.



She said, "I expect all of us to cooperate as we co-manage the Fisheries sector for profit, and the benefit of generation after us".

The Ministry was also procuring equipment that could test and detect polluted sea catch for arrest and prosecution of fisher folks.



Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, suggested a festival to mark the closure and opening of the sea.



He also called for the strict observation of Tuesdays as a day for no fishing, adding, "We need to stop the greed on the sea."



The Paramount Chief recounted how he helped his grandparents and mothers in the past, where sea currents even blew fishes ashore...there was plenty to smoke, fry or grill but now it is not so due to harmful practices."



Nana Kobina Nketsia V also called on the Ministry to carefully guard the activities of foreign trawlers, which were contributing to marine resource depletion.

“Our sea is not for the Chinese, Philippines or Koreans... our sea is for us. Let’s protect it from these unwanted intrusions".



Mr Michael Arthur-Dadzie from the Fisheries Commission urged the fishers to halt harmful practices like the use of Dynamite, Detergent, undersized fishing nets, and lighting, which did not allow for responsible and sustainable fishing.



All Chief fishermen from the Greater Accra, Central, Western and Volta Regions reminded their members of the need to adopt safer and best practices on the sea.



Ms Regina Solomon, the President of Fish Processors and Traders Association urged members to reject fishes caught by cruel means.



She said, "Let the change start from us...we should stop buying these poisons for our husbands to go to sea if we mean our say no to the bad fish slogan."