3
Menu
Business

Fitch downgrades Ghana's credit rating from ‘B-' to 'CCC'

Flag Ghana 97 Ghana flag

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

International rating agency, Fitch, has downgraded Ghana’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘B-'.

In a report sighted by GhanaWeb, it noted that the downgrade reflects the deterioration of Ghana's public finances which has contributed to a prolonged lack of access to Eurobond markets.

This, Fitch said has led to a significant decline in external liquidity.

The rating agency furthered that, "in the absence of new external financing sources, international reserves will fall close to two months of current external payments (debits in the current account) by end of 2022."

"Fitch estimates that Ghana faces USD2.75 billion of external debt servicing in 2022, including amortisation and interest, and USD2.8 billion in 2023. Access to external financing will remain tight, as Ghana is likely to remain locked out of Eurobond markets, which had come to be a regular source of external financing for the government," Fitch added.

Meanwhile, Government of Ghana has run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial bailout.

A team from the IMF, led by Carlo Sdralevich arrived in the country on July 5 to engage government officials for a possible bailout.

The IMF programme is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.

ESA/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
Related Articles: