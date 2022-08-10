Fitch projects Ghana’s annual average inflation to hit 22% in Q3 of 2022

Fitch ratings

The international rating agency, Fitch Ratings, has projected Ghana’s inflation to hit an annual average of 22% in 2022.

The rating agency in its latest rating of the economy has downgraded Ghana's Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-'.



“Fitch expects inflation to peak in 3Q22 before slowing through the end of the year. We forecast annual average inflation of 22% in 2022, slowing to 16% in 2023,” Fitch said in a statement published on its website.



The BOG's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has raised the main policy rate twice in 2022 by a total of 450bp to 19%.



Fitch is also of the belief that the Central Bank would raise the policy rate again if inflation does not peak in line with current expectations.

“A higher policy rate would likely be transmitted to domestic yields, putting further pressure on the government's domestic borrowing costs,” its statement added.



Fitch’s downgrade is the second in August as S&P’s rating also gave the country an outlook of CCC.



The downgrades, as noted by economists and policy watchers, have further worsened the country’s financial position and are further dwindling investor confidence in the country’s financial instruments.



