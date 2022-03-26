Five women in technology entrepreneurship to receive $10,000 each

The award funded by Standard Chartered Bank

Source: GNA

A business incubator programme designed to provide support to women-led businesses to leverage on technology, is offering a grant of $10,000 each to five women entrepreneurs.

They would be selected out of 20 entrepreneurs under the Cohort-2 Women in Technology Incubator programme, being run by the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre, an Institute of Ashesi University, with funding from Standard Chartered Bank.



Ms Mansa Nettey, the Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, speaking at an induction ceremony of the 20 selected women entrepreneurs in Accra, advised the women to remain focused and stay true to their purpose.



“When the going gets tough, just remember why you set up in the first place. I will also encourage you to persevere because it is not going to be easy,” he said.

“Be disciplined because that will guide you to succeed. You need the discipline to do ordinary things for an extraordinarily long period.”



Ms Asiedua Addae, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank PLC, explained that the programme was a nine-month joint initiative and the new Cohort would have the privilege of receiving practical experiences from industrial players.