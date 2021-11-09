Five-year strategic plan to boost operations developed – NAFCO Chief Executive

Hanan Abdul-Wahab, Chief Executive of the National Food Buffer Stock Company

• Buffer Stock Company to improve food price stabilisation

• NAFCO is a major contributor to feed under Free SHS



• A five-year strategic plan to be developed



As part of efforts to scale up operational efficiency and all-round growth, the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited has developed a five strategic plan.



According to Chief Executive of the Buffer Stock, Hanan Abdul-Wahab the strategic plan will entail a detailed roadmap to boost its operations.



Addressing participants at a retreat at Akosombo, the NAFCO Chief Executive said the road will include possible funding options and sources, intended strategies and operations among others.

“The value propositions of the five-year strategic plan is food availability, price stabilisation, food security, financial security of local farmers and food nutrition.



“The strategic goals are also to increase the financial resources available to NAFCO, increase cereal and grains stock reserves, and improve nutrition through the availability of cereals and diverse food in an equitable manner,” he added.



Meanwhile, following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, NAFCO play a rather vital role in providing cooked meals to vulnerable citizens.



The Buffer Stock Company has also contributed to the school feeding programme of government's Free Senior High School initiative.