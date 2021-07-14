Fixing Komenda Sugar Factory not feasible - Joseph Cudjoe

• Joseph Cudjoe believes that the establishment of the Komenda sugar factory without resources is a misplaced priority

• He noted that proper feasibility studies should have been conducted



• He said the monies should have been invested in other pressing issues



The Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, has stated that establishing a factory without having raw materials readily available to operate it does not make sense.



He said the initiative to build the Komenda Sugar Factory without having the raw material, which is sugarcane, growing alongside it, was a misplaced priority of the previous government.



Speaking on The LowDown on GhanaWeb TV, Joseph Cudjoe said the feasibility studies conducted prior to the establishment of the company was not done properly, hence the reason the factory has been left dormant.

“The Komenda sugar factory if you ask whether that can come under my tenure then you are asking me if I am going to grow the sugarcane... I will say even the feasibility was not done right, whether in the Komenda area the land supported sugarcane plantation in the past, the capital for it, should it be government money?” he asked.



He further stated that the monies used in the establishment of the factory should have been used for other developments since the raw materials were not readily available to operate the factory.



“The road in front of your house may require construction or redevelopment so whether that money should have been used to go and grow sugarcane for the factory or not…healthcare, the schools, all those investments where government should commit to in providing public support should we stop it then go and grow the sugarcane, those are choices that you will help to make,” he said.



