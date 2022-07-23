Fixing the economy: 'We’ve done it before, we’ll do it again' – Hackman

Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party’s Council of Elders

The Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party’s Council of Elders, Mr Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, has said rescuing the country from economic turmoil is something the party has done before and is poised to repeat it as the country faces an economic crisis.

In a documentary put together by the Jubilee House, titled: ‘Holding together, working together’ and shared by President Nana Akufo-Addo on his official Facebook page, Mr Owusu-Agyeman, who served as the Minister of Works and Housing in the Kufuor administration, said: “I always say it is not the difficulty that you encounter or that you fall but how you rise, as they say, is the important thing”.



“And, we have done it before, we’ll do it again this time”, he promised.



He noted: “We have a problem now – a problem that has external circumstances but what we do is always calculated for the benefit of the people of this nation”.



Ghana is seeking help from the International Monetary Fund to rescue the economy, which, according to both President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Mr Owusu-Agyenman, in the documentary, said the NPP is not new to fixing difficult problems.



He said the Danquah-Busia-Dombo party has a track record of steering the country through difficult times to prosperity.



“When we took over, the aim of President Kufuor, after winning the election and the aim of the party, was to make sure that we lifted this country up”, he noted.



“One thing that I want to underscore is that our party will do whatever it takes, in the interest of the nation, and that is why we went HIPC”, he added.