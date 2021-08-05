Flashback: SSNIT saves GH¢18.1m after deleting 8,366 ghost names

Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang

About three years ago, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) it saved GH¢18.1m after deleting 8,366 ghost names from the pension payroll.

This was revealed by the Corporate Affairs Manager of SSNIT, Madam Afua Sarkodie



Additionally, the accounts of 1,471 out of the 9,348 pensioners between the ages of 80 and 89 were also deactivated following their failure to bio-metrically verify their accounts.



Measures introduced by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in February 2018 to delete ghost names from the pension payroll have yielded positive results.



The Corporate Affairs Manager of Social Security and National Insurance Trust, SSNIT, Madam Afua Sarkodie has said about 8,366 names have been deleted from government’s Pension pay roll in an exercise conducted by the scheme this year.

She said, the names of 43,618 pensioners were earmarked to be deleted in the event they failed to go through the verification exercise.



The trust had, as of August 24, 2018, saved GH¢18.1 million following the deletion.



The amount is currently lodged in a designated account at the Bank of Ghana (BoG).



In an exclusive interview on the deactivation exercise in Accra on Tuesday, the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, said the names of 43,618 pensioners were earmarked to be deleted in the event they failed to go through the verification exercise.



According to data available, 35,252 pensioners verified their accounts bio-metrically.

There were ample public announcements urging pensioners to verify their accounts bio-metrically, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang said. He explained that the public education campaign went on for six months before the deactivation exercise began.



He further explained that the exercise was aimed at doing away with ghost names on the trust’s pension payroll, as well as whip up public confidence in the administration of pension funds.