Flights can’t operate if we don’t work – Meteo workers highlight impact of their strike

Workers at the Metrological Service Agency have said per international standards, flights cannot take off or land at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) if they do not provide weather information to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

To that end, the workers are asking the government to meet their demands in order to stop the industrial action they started Friday, February 18.



Chairman of the Union, Paa Nii Clerg told TV3 that their condition of service has not been the best over the years but the government has failed to address the issues.



“We provide weather information for aeronautical purposes. That is to say, landing of aircraft and takeoff depend on the weather information we give to Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and Ghana Airport Company Limited. So if we do not work it means that they cannot work effectively," he said.

“According to international standards, if we do not provide weather information it means that the aircraft shouldn’t be in operation,” he said.



He further said, “At the agency, most of the district offices are dilapidated, condition of service for the staff very poor. As we speak now 2021 car maintenance allowance, over time allowance, motor allowances have not been paid, there are issues with staff improvement which is training and has not been taken care off.”