Food Suppliers saga: Audit Free SHS policy to unravel implementation challenges – Clement Apaak

Builsa South Member of Parliament, Clement Apaak

Deputy ranking member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak says a thorough audit on the government’s Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy will expose challenges with the implementation of the policy.

This comes on the back of the Members of the National Food Suppliers Association picketing at the National Buffer Stock Company as they slept at the premises to register their displeasure over 270 million cedis debt owed them.



However, the Association has since called off the picketing after an assurance from the Food Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs, Bryan Acheampong assuring them of getting their money by 17th July 2023.



In a statement, the lawmaker stated that there are obvious inconsistencies in the total amount invested in FSHS from 2017-2021 adding that “it is further clear that the total funding for the period was not used.”



“And while we wait for actual figures on how much of the GHC2.3b allocated to fund the programme for 2022 and how much of the GHC3.0b allocated to fSHS for 2023 has been utilised so far, it is certain that inadequate funding cannot be the reason for government’s inability to meet its obligations to all suppliers of food to Secondary Schools.



“While at it, be informed that some suppliers of school uniforms and sports apparels have indicated privately that the government owes them too. Equally intriguing is, that since the implementation of the fSHS, some absorbed fees have never been released to schools, thereby creating some serious financial management constraints for Heads of Secondary Schools, in those respects. Particular mention must be made of fess in respect of maintenance, library, ICT and ID Cards.

He continued: “I’ve long called for an audit of the fSHS. I believe the issues enumerated justify the need for an audit. Ghanaians have the right to know why the fSHS faces so many implementation challenges despite the quantum of resources allocated to fund the programme year in and year out. What is clear is that there are many issues associated with the implementation of the fSHS policy which need further illumination.”



However, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has slammed the Akufo-Addo led government for the very poor in policy making, delivery in education and also lacks prioritization.



According to Mr. Mahama, this has adversely affected all levels of education from basic, through secondary, right up to tertiary which has left the students of Ghana suffering immeasurably.



Speaking at the KNUST NDC’s Tertiary Education Institutional Network (TEIN) Alumni connect 2023 event in Kumasi, Mr Mahama stated that the government should learn to prioritize its programmes and policies.



He noted that non-release of funds, poor management of curricula among others have created conditions that are far from ideal.