Food and Agric Minister pushes for creation of Grain Development Authority

Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

• The Grain Development Authority is likely to be established in the 1st quarter of 2022

• It is expected to regulate the market of produce



The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has disclosed his intention for the establishment of Grain Development Authority.



According to him, he is putting up measures to ensure that the Authority is created by the first quarter of 2022.

He is quoted by Daily Graphic to have said that, "I am making a submission to parliament and then go to the cabinet for the creation of a Grain Development Authority."



The Grain Development Authority is to address the current food price fluctuations in the country.



Also, funds from the Authority would be used to stock the 80,000 warehouses handed over to him during the harvesting season.



He said this in an interview with Daily Graphic on the increase in food prices in the country.