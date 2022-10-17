0
Menu
Business

Food and Beverage Association joins GUTA’s protest to close down shops

Sam Aggrey Sa.png General Secretary of Food and Beverage Association of Ghana, Samuel Ato Aggrey

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG) has served notice that its members within the retail sector will close down business effective Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

The move, according to the association is in line with the Ghana Union of Traders Association’s (GUTA) planned protest to close down shops on Wednesday.

A statement issued by FABAG’s General Secretary, Samuel Ato Aggrey reiterated that the action has become necessary due to government’s failure to address issues affecting their businesses.

“From beginning of this year, businesses have accumulated losses through some of government’s unfriendly policies. All efforts to engage government to remedy the situation has proved futile,” the statement said.

FABAG in its statement berated the economic management team for no meaningful efforts towards remedying the situation in the face of the current economic hardship.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
Related Articles: