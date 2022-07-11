0
Menu
Business

Food and Drugs Authority clears Marwako Restaurant to operate

Marwako1212121 Marwarko restaurant came under massive scruntiny over an alleged mass food poisoning

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has lifted the suspension on catering activities at the East Legon and Abelemkpe branches of Marwako Restaurant, an official statement said on Friday July 8.

The FDA in May 2022 closed down branches of the food joint following allegations of suspected food poisoning.

In its latest statement, the FDA said the La and Spintex branches of Marwako remain closed.

“The Food and Drugs Authority notifies the public that it has lifted the suspension of catering activities at the East Legon and Abelemkpe branches of Marwako.

“The FDA, working with management of Marwako, has comprehensively trained all levels of management and staff of Marwako on food safety management systems; ensured the implementation of their corrective actions and the institution of preventive measures,” the FDA statement said.

Read the full statement below:

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Related Articles: