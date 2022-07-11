Food and Drugs Authority clears Marwako Restaurant to operate

Marwarko restaurant came under massive scruntiny over an alleged mass food poisoning

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has lifted the suspension on catering activities at the East Legon and Abelemkpe branches of Marwako Restaurant, an official statement said on Friday July 8.

The FDA in May 2022 closed down branches of the food joint following allegations of suspected food poisoning.



In its latest statement, the FDA said the La and Spintex branches of Marwako remain closed.



“The Food and Drugs Authority notifies the public that it has lifted the suspension of catering activities at the East Legon and Abelemkpe branches of Marwako.

“The FDA, working with management of Marwako, has comprehensively trained all levels of management and staff of Marwako on food safety management systems; ensured the implementation of their corrective actions and the institution of preventive measures,” the FDA statement said.



Read the full statement below:



