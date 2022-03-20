0
Food driving inflation but govt throwing money at PFJ – Randy Abbey

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host of Good Morning Ghana programme on Metro TV, Randy Abbey, has expressed worry about how government is implementing the Planting for Foods and Jobs programme.

According to him, it is worrying that with a major component of the factors driving inflation being food, there is yet to be any concrete report about whether or not government has evaluated the programme since its inception.

Speaking on the Wednesday, March 16, 2022 edition of his programme, he lamented why government continued to throw money at the programme without any known evaluation.

“Look at the money we have thrown at Planting for Food and Jobs, food is driving inflation.

“I don’t even know if after these four or five years, we have sat down to evaluate this whole Plating for Food and Jobs thing and whether we got it right, but we are still throwing money at it,” he added.

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt reacting to Randy’s concern accused the government of trowing money at propaganda instead of a sustainable programme.

“Are we throwing money at food or we are throwing money at propaganda. Propaganda doesn’t produce food,” he stated.



About the PFJ programme

Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship agricultural Campaign of the Government, with five (5) implementation modules.

The first module PFJ (Crops) aims to promote food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market and also provide jobs.

This module was officially launched by H. E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo at Goaso on April 19, 2017 in the then Brong Ahafo Region.

The five Modules are:

• Food Crops (PFJ)

• Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD)

• Greenhouse Technology Villages (3 Villages)

• Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ)

• Agricultural Mechanization Services (AMSECs)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
