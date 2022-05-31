File photo: Foodstuff displayed in a market

Source: GNA

Food prices continue to rise in Tamale as prices recorded this month are higher than those of last month.

A bowl of soybean last month which was sold for GH¢12, was now going for GH¢20, while a bowl of maize was now sold for GH¢1 was GH¢8 last month.



A bowl of groundnut which was sold for GH¢15 in April increased by Ghc2 and now sold for GH¢17 in the month of May.



Three tubers of big sized yam which sold for GH¢35.00 is now selling for GH¢45.00.

Half bowl of a small sized paint container of tomatoes was now sold for GH¢25.00 as against GH¢20. 00 last month.



A gallon of Zomi (palm oil) was now sold for GH¢70 as against GH¢65 last month, while a bowl of millet was now sold for GH¢12 as against GH¢11 last month.



A crate of big sized eggs last month went for GH¢32, and now going for GH¢35, while the medium size was GH¢28 last month was no GH¢33 this month.