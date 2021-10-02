Food prices shoot up

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Prices of some major food items have seen significant increases across the country, surveys conducted by the Daily Graphic at markets across the country have confirmed.

The rising prices of food items have made traders and consumers unhappy across the country.



Meanwhile, traders and consumers are concerned about the steep rise in food prices.



The checks have also revealed that on Mondays and Thursdays, traders from neighboring countries visit markets in Accra for bulk purchases of food items and export the same to their respective countries.

Experts believe this could be the reason for food shortages in some parts of the country, leading to the rise in food prices.



Meanwhile, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who was on a tour of the Volta Region earlier this week has debunked claims that foodstuff is in short supply.



He said, “there is no threat of food shortage looming over the country.”