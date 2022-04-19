0
Menu
Business

Food shortage may hit Ghana in 2023 - GAWU projects

Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto Agric Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government lacks policy to boost food production, GAWU

Issue of fertilizer subsidy, high cost of production will lead to a low output this year, Edward Kareweh

Farmers to pay more for fertilizers

General Secretary of the General Agricultural Workers Union, Edward Kareweh, has projected an increase in food prices by 2023 if care is not taken.

According to him, government has not rolled out enough policies to ensure that there is a boost in the production of food this year [2022].

Mr Kareweh further stated that farmers, on the other hand, were overburdened during the current planting season as they were 'forced' to purchase fertilizers themselves for the season.

This, he said, leads to a low agricultural output because the total cost of production has shot up.

He noted that farmers will not be able to apply the right amount of fertilizers to their crops due to the shortage of fertilizers.

In an interview with CitiBusiness News, Mr Kareweh said, “The current policy which was implemented before the current planting season was that they’re reducing fertilizer subsidy to 15%. That alone means that farmers will have to cough more money to be able to buy fertilizer."

He continued, "This already points to low output because farmers will have to cut down their acreage for farming because the total cost of production has gone up. This also means that farmers will not be able to apply fertilizer to the quantity that they ought to to and that will also mean that the yield per acre will fall.”

“All this means that there will be a low output of agriculture at the end of 2022. The implication of that is that come next year, the food situation will be more serious than it is today,” the General Secretary added.

Mr Kareweh said his outfit was yet to see policies from government that seeks to ensure that there is an increase in agricultural production this year and beyond.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
What two popular Ghanaian preachers said right after the deaths of their children
Related Articles: