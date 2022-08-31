Football fan pocketed GH¢21,659 from a GH¢1 bet with BetKing Ghana

Big Winner of BetKing

Source: BetKing Ghana

An Accra-based bettor has managed to turn GHC1 into a whopping GHC21,659 simply by placing a bet with BetKing Ghana.

The winner is an avid football fan and a strong supporter of Chelsea and Real Madrid. He began sports betting as a hobby in 2020 and has staked smalls amounts of money over the course of time. This week however, one of his bets went through the roof, winning him a massive amount of cash.



The 30-something placed a multi-bet of 22 selections at BetKing, correctly prediction all of them and promptly turning his GHC1 stake into a big payday because of BetKing’s boosted odds. Without the boosted odds, his winnings would have been less but because of this exciting offer, he managed to multiply his winnings to GHC21,659.



The excited winner is extremely thrilled and plans to keep betting on BetKing to keeping reaping amazing rewards.



Interested in trying your own luck? BetKing offers one of the highest odds in the market and a wide selection of matches to bet on, helping you maximize your winning potential while mitigating risk. Here are just a few of the benefits of signing up with BetKing:



Regular Odds Boost



BetKing is big on odds boosts. Apart from already offering some of the best odds in the market, BetKing Ghana have regular odds boosts, allowing customers to get even more money from their bets.

Up to 225% Accumulator Bonus



Depending on the number of games in your BetKing ticket, you can receive a bonus as high as 225%. This is one of the biggest acca bonuses in the market. To get this bonus, you need to have at least 5 games on your ticket, with each game having minimum odds of 1.2. If your ticket meets this minimum requirement, you will get a 5% accumulator bonus. Your bonus increases with every game you add, up to the maximum of 225%.



Wide Variety of Markets



Enjoy live action across hundreds of sports events every month! Whichever sports you love, you’re sure to find it on BetKing.



Virtual Games



You can win 24/7 with non-stop virtual football leagues and enjoy instant winnings of up to GHC20,000.

Exciting Virtual Jackpots



With the KingMaker Jackpot, Ghanaian players can claim up to GHS 1000 every week, while the Duke Jackpot offers a daily prize of GHS 125. All you have to do is to place a bet on any of the virtual leagues (Kings' League, Kings' Liga, Kings' Italiano, or Kings' Bundesliga) and you will automatically enter the draw.



In-Play Cash-outs



Enjoy early payouts on your bets before they’re settled.



