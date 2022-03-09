‘For solutions to monetary policy challenges, talk to my student Isaac Adongo’ – Kwesi Botchwey

Isaac Adongo, Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee

Former finance minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey, has extolled the competence of his ‘student’, Isaac Adongo who is also a deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee.



According to him, government can seek solutions about monetary policy challenges from the Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament.



Responding to a question posed on solutions to Ghana’s monetary challenges during a public lecture organised by the OneGhana Movement, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey said, “For solutions to monetary policy challenges please talk to my student, Isaac Adongo”.

However, Isaac Adongo making his submission during the public lecture recounted being a young student under the Structure Adjustment programme which earlier proposed a lean public sector to propel an enabling environment for the private sector.



“Part of the rigidities is that what you [Prof. Kwesi Botchwey] did has today being destroyed and we now have a very large private sector that we’re struggling to fund.”



“This is one of the key structural rigidities that we have and then you add the issue of payment of interests and the service of interests and basically the current State has nothing to do but to borrow”.



He added “I am very happy that Prof. Kwesi Botchwey has identified social protection as a key policy deliberate choice even in our tax measures and dealing with expenditure cuts. We not be cutting from the poor and taxing too much from the poor and it on that base we [Minority] disagree with the Electronic Transaction Levy.”