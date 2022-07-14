Forcing banks to lend to agric sector through legislation not right - GAB

Banks do not lend enough to agric sector, Agric minster
Agriculture sector lending 3.5%, BoG
Market forces must determine lending, GAB
The Ghana Association of Banks has stated that legislating lending to the agriculture sector is not the proper way to encourage banks to indulge.
CEO of the Ghana Association of Banks, John Awuah, said banks should be allowed to ride on the forces of demand and supply to determine how to lend to farmers.
“As much as is possible we want the market to remain the way it is, allowing the forces of demand and supply to determine where the money goes. Yes, we all believe that lending to the agriculture sector is critical, and as banks, we also take note of that. And GIRSAL’s data will show that banks have actively been partnering them to increase credit to the sector.”
“We are however not so much in favor of legislating lending. In the unlikely event that something negative happens who do you blame? We need to be very cautious,” he said in a Citi Business News interview.
Minister of Food and Agriculture had earlier stated that banks were not lending enough to the agriculture sector.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana’s May 2022 Monetary Policy Report, revealed that the Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing sectors are the second lowest receivers of credit at 3.5%, with the mining and quarrying sector receiving 1.8% of credit from banks in the country.
The Minister however stated that banks should increase lending to farmers in the country.
