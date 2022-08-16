0
Foreign investors must retain at least 30% of their profits in Ghana – GUTA

Clement Boateng, GUTA Clement Boateng, Vice President of GUTA

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) is calling on the Bank of Ghana to review laws that allow foreigners to repatriate all their profits.

GUTA stated that foreign investors should be made to retain at least 30% of their profits in Ghana. They believe that the retention of profits in the country will help strengthen Ghana’s weakening cedi.

In a CitiNews interview on Tuesday, the Vice President of GUTA, Clement Boateng, said, “foreigners are doing about 85% of the imports into this country. At the end of the day, this poses a threat to our foreign reserve as they equally take all the profits out of the country.”

“This also has to do with our investment laws, which need to be revised,” he stressed.

The association also called for a review of some exemptions that foreigners receive.

GUTA has therefore hinted at a demonstration to demand that urgent measures are adopted to arrest the falling cedi.

The cedi, which is nearing the GH¢10 mark, has depreciated by more than 30% in the last 6 months and it’s currently the second worst performing currency globally, according to Bloomberg.

