Forestry Commission to plant 20 million trees in 2022 Green Ghana

2022 Green Ghana to happen on June 10

Volta Region is assigned to plant 500,000 trees



CEO of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey has stated that this year’s edition of the Green Ghana Project will see the planting of about 20 million trees of different species across the country.



The activity will take place on June 10 to mark this year’s Green Ghana Day, a day set aside to plant trees to restore Ghana’s depleted forest cover.



In a meeting with the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Allotey noted that the Volta Region is supposed to plant 500,000 trees from the 200,000 trees planted last year.

In response Dr. Letsa stated his region’s preparedness to make the day a success, adding that political parties, MPs, and corporate organizations will take part in the planting exercise.



According to the CEO of the Green Ghana Initiative, it seeks to create a collective action towards the restoration of degraded landscapes in the country, mitigate climate change and inculcate in the youth the values of planting and nurturing trees and their associated benefits.



The President of Ghana, H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has however launched the 2022 Edition of Green Ghana Day, under the theme,“Mobilizing for a Greener Future.”



The President in his keynote address said that forests continue to be one of Ghana’s most important resources but regrettably there is a substantial decline in the country’s forest cover.