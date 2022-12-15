Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢10.50, BoG at GH¢9.30 as of December 15

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 15, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 9.2954 and a selling price of 9.3047.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.3948 and a selling price of 10.4052. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 9.50 and sold at a rate of 10.50.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 11.5225 and a selling price of 11.5359 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 12.8937 and a selling price of 12.9087.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.00 and sold at a rate of 13.00.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 9.8957 and a selling price of 9.9055 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 11.0619 and a selling price of 11.0728.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.00 and sold at a rate of 11.00.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5402 and a selling price of 0.5407 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.6000 and a selling price of 0.6005.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.90.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 48.2430 and a selling price of 48.3204 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 42.7500 and a selling price of 42.8452.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.



