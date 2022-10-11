Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢11.09, BoG GH¢9.65 as at October 11

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on, October 11, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 9.6427 and a selling price of 9.6523.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 9.6327 and a selling price of 9.6423. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.92 and sold at a rate of 11.09.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 10.6465 and a selling price of 10.6581 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.6971 and a selling price of 10.7097.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.90 and sold at a rate of 12.20.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 9.3489 and a selling price of 9.3582 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 9.4148 and a selling price of 9.4251.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 10.45 and sold at a rate of 10.70.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5318 and a selling price of 0.5321 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5326 and a selling price of 0.5329.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 45.0656 and a selling price of 45.1827 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 45.2047 and a selling price of 45.2296.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.



