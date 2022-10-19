Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢12.90, BoG GH¢10.87 as of October 19

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on, October 19, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.8655 and a selling price of 10.8763.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.8655 and a selling price of 10.8763. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.65 and sold at a rate of 12.90.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 12.2747 and a selling price of 12.2892 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 12.3769 and a selling price of 12.3903.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 13.60 and sold at a rate of 13.90.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 10.6848 and a selling price of 10.6965 as compared to yesterday's trading at a buying price of 10.6909 and a selling price of 10.7007.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 11.70 and sold at a rate of 12.00.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5988 and a selling price of 0.5993 compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 0.6035 and a selling price of 0.6040.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 40.5017 and a selling price of 40.5670 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 40.5017 and a selling price of 40.5670.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.50.



