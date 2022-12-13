Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.15, BoG at GH¢11.50 as of December 13

File photo of Ghana cedis and dollar notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 13, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 11.4943 and a selling price of 11.5058.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 12.5517 and a selling price of 12.5643. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.10 and sold at a rate of 13.15.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 14.1264 and a selling price of 14.1417 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 15.3872 and a selling price of 15.4038.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.80 and sold at a rate of 16.30.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 12.1319 and a selling price of 12.1440 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 13.2192 and a selling price of 13.2324.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.70 and sold at a rate of 13.60.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6540 and a selling price of 0.6546 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.7234 and a selling price of 0.7241.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.90.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 38.5774 and a selling price of 38.7487 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 35.3767 and a selling price of 35.4993.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 15.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.



