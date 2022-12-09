Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.30, BoG at GH¢12.90 as of December 9

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 9, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 12.8886 and a selling price of 12.9014.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 12.8936 and a selling price of 12.9065. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.50 and sold at a rate of 13.30.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 15.7343 and a selling price of 15.7527 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 15.7404 and a selling price of 15.7588.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.50 and sold at a rate of 16.30.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 13.5512 and a selling price of 13.5659 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 13.5565 and a selling price of 13.5711.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.70 and sold at a rate of 13.50.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7527 and a selling price of 0.7533 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.7530 and a selling price of 0.7536.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 34.4242 and a selling price of 34.5335 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 34.4109 and a selling price of 34.5202.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 47.7192 and a selling price of 47.7706.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 18.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 23.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



