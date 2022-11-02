Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.50 BoG GH¢13.01 as of November 2

File photo of Ghana cedis and dollar notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana as of November 2, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0019 and a selling price of 13.0149.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0021 and a selling price of 13.0151. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.95 and sold at a rate of 13.50.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 14.9041 and a selling price of 14.9203 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 14.9459 and a selling price of 14.9622.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.00 and sold at a rate of 14.90.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 12.8545 and a selling price of 12.8674 as compared to yesterday's trading at a buying price of 12.8545 and a selling price of 12.8674.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.30 and sold at a rate of 13.50.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7121 and a selling price of 0.7128 compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 0.7075 and a selling price of 0.7081.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 33.9765 and a selling price of 34.0565 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 33.9937 and a selling price of 34.0775.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 16.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 20.00.



