Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.65, BoG GH¢11.31 as of October 20

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on, October 20, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 11.3076 and a selling price of 11.3190.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.8655 and a selling price of 10.8763. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 13.20 and sold at a rate of 13.65.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 12.7041 and a selling price of 12.7180 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 12.2747 and a selling price of 12.2892.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.10 and sold at a rate of 14.50.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.0625 and a selling price of 11.0736 as compared to yesterday's trading at a buying price of 10.6848 and a selling price of 10.6965.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.10 and sold at a rate of 12.40.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6193 and a selling price of 0.6197 compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 0.5988 and a selling price of 0.5993.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 40.5017 and a selling price of 40.5670 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 40.5017 and a selling price of 40.5670.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.50.



