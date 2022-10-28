2
Menu
Business

Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.85 BoG GH¢13.01 as of October 28

Cedi Notes21213131313 File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on, October 28, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0028 and a selling price of 13.0158.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0018 and a selling price of 13.0148. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 13.15 and sold at a rate of 13.85.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 15.0481 and a selling price of 15.0658 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 15.0847 and a selling price of 15.1024.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.00 and sold at a rate of 16.20.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 12.9848 and a selling price of 12.9978 as compared to yesterday's trading at a buying price of 13.0853 and a selling price of 13.0983.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 13.00 and sold at a rate of 13.70.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7263 and a selling price of 0.7271 compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 0.7247 and a selling price of 0.7254.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 33.9522 and a selling price of 33.9783 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 33.9522 and a selling price of 33.9783.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 16.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 20.00.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
Related Articles: