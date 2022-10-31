0
Menu
Business

Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.85 BoG GH¢13.01 as of October 31

Cedi Notes Ghana Savings2121212 File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana as of October 31, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0026 and a selling price of 13.0156.

As compared to Saturday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0028 and a selling price of 13.0158. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 13.00 and sold at a rate of 13.85.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 15.0583 and a selling price of 15.0747 as compared to Saturday’s trading at a buying price of 15.0481 and a selling price of 15.0658.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.50 and sold at a rate of 16.20.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 12.9267 and a selling price of 12.9385 as compared to Saturday's trading at a buying price of 12.9848 and a selling price of 12.9978.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.80 and sold at a rate of 13.70.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7159 and a selling price of 0.7166 compared to Saturday’s trading at a buying price of 0.7263 and a selling price of 0.7271.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 33.9522 and a selling price of 33.9783 as compared to Saturday’s trading at a buying price of 33.9522 and a selling price of 33.9783.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 16.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 20.00.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Related Articles: