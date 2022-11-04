Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢14.20, BoG GH¢13.01 as of November 4

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana as of November 4, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0017 and a selling price of 13.0147.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0029 and a selling price of 13.0159. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 13.70 and sold at a rate of 14.20.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 14.5346 and a selling price of 14.5517 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 14.9026 and a selling price of 14.9188.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.50 and sold at a rate of 15.50.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 12.6818 and a selling price of 12.6945 as compared to yesterday's trading at a buying price of 12.8545 and a selling price of 12.8674.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.65 and sold at a rate of 13.55.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7065 and a selling price of 0.7071 compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 0.7140 and a selling price of 0.7148.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 34.0301 and a selling price of 34.0862 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 33.9923 and a selling price of 34.0523.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 18.50.



