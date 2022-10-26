Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢14.60 BoG GH¢13.01 as of October 26

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on, October 26, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0020 and a selling price of 13.0150.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 12.5274 and a selling price of 12.5400. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 14.15 and sold at a rate of 14.60.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 14.6936 and a selling price of 14.7109 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 14.1573 and a selling price of 14.1739.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.10 and sold at a rate of 16.20.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 12.8496 and a selling price of 12.8636 as compared to yesterday's trading at a buying price of 12.3806 and a selling price of 12.3941.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 13.30 and sold at a rate of 14.20.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7056 and a selling price of 0.7062 compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 0.6799 and a selling price of 0.6805.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.70 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 33.8625 and a selling price of 33.8802 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 35.1452 and a selling price of 35.1636.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 17.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 22.00.



