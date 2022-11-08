Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢14.60, BoG GH¢13.02 as of November 8

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana as of November 8, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0114 and a selling price of 13.0244.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0012 and a selling price of 13.0142. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 13.90 and sold at a rate of 14.60.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 14.9085 and a selling price of 14.9247 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 14.6862 and a selling price of 14.7034.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.40 and sold at a rate of 16.25.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 13.0057 and a selling price of 13.0176 as compared to yesterday's trading at a buying price of 12.6818 and a selling price of 12.6945.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 13.40 and sold at a rate of 14.30.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7351 and a selling price of 0.7359 compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 0.7065 and a selling price of 0.7071.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 33.9986 and a selling price of 34.0623 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 34.0122 and a selling price of 34.0644.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 17.50.



