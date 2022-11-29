0
Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢14.85, BoG GH¢13.11 as of November 29

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 29, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0982 and a selling price of 13.1114.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0985 and a selling price of 13.1117. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 14.40 and sold at a rate of 14.85.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 15.7677 and a selling price of 15.7848 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 15.8230 and a selling price of 15.8415.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 16.80 and sold at a rate of 17.40.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 13.6163 and a selling price of 13.6299 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 13.6241 and a selling price of 13.6377.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 14.60 and sold at a rate of 15.30.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7643 and a selling price of 0.7651 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.7642 and a selling price of 0.7649.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 33.8487 and a selling price of 33.9730 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 33.8156 and a selling price of 33.9201.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 17.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 21.50.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 48.4208 and a selling price of 48.4939.

At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 19.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 23.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

