1
Menu
Business

Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢14.95, BoG GH¢13.11 as of November 22

Cedi Notes Ghana Savings2121212 File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 22, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0988 and a selling price of 13.1120.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0990 and a selling price of 13.1122. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 14.55 and sold at a rate of 14.95.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 15.4710 and a selling price of 15.4891 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 15.6128 and a selling price of 15.6297.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 16.60 and sold at a rate of 17.25.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 13.4262 and a selling price of 13.4408 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 13.5692 and a selling price of 13.5839.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 14.50 and sold at a rate of 15.20.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.7571 and a selling price of 0.7576 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.7598 and a selling price of 0.7605.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.65 and sold at a rate of 1.10.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 33.8479 and a selling price of 33.9082 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 33.7657 and a selling price of 33.8992.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 17.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 21.50.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 48.4208 and a selling price of 48.4939.

At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 19.70 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 23.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar