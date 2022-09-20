Forex bureaus sell $1 at GH¢10.50, BoG GH¢9.01 as at September 20

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 20, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 9.0055 and a selling price of 9.0145.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.2856 and a selling price of 8.2938. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.30 and sold at a rate of 10.50.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 10.2681 and a selling price of 10.2801 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.453 and a selling price of 9.4641.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.70 and sold at a rate of 12.00.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 9.0102 and a selling price of 9.0200 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.2921 and a selling price of 8.3011.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 10.16 and sold at a rate of 10.42.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4685 and a selling price of 0.4690 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4685 and a selling price of 0.4690.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 48.3174 and a selling price of 48.3873 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 52.4784 and a selling price of 52.5664.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.



