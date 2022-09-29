Forex bureaus sell $1 at GH¢10.50, BoG GH¢9.55 as at September 29

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 29, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 9.5435 and a selling price of 9.5531.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 9.5385 and a selling price of 9.5481. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.30 and sold at a rate of 10.50.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 10.2650 and a selling price of 10.2782 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 10.2635 and a selling price of 10.2756.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.90 and sold at a rate of 12.00.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 9.1997 and a selling price of 9.2098 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.1613 and a selling price of 9.1706.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.55 and sold at a rate of 10.42.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5316 and a selling price of 0.5323 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5298 and a selling price of 0.5303.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 45.7987 and a selling price of 45.8982 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 45.6132 and a selling price of 45.7504.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.



