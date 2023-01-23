0
Forex bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.10, GH¢10.36 on interbank market as of January 23

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, January 21, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.3507 and a selling price of 10.3611.

As compared to Saturday’s trading of a buying price of 10.3509 and a selling price of 10.3613. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.40 and sold at a rate of 13.10.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 12.7904 and a selling price of 12.8053 as compared to Saturday’s trading of a buying price of 12.7958 and a selling price of 12.8096.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.00 and sold at a rate of 16.00.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.1970 and a selling price of 11.2081 as compared to Saturday's trading of a buying price of 11.1959 and a selling price of 11.2070.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.70 and sold at a rate of 13.70.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6019 and a selling price of 0.6024 as compared to Saturday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5996 and a selling price of 0.6002.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.50 and sold at a rate of 1.10.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 44.4191 and a selling price of 44.5360 as compared to Saturday’s trading at a buying price of 44.4424 and a selling price of 44.5390.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.

