Forex bureaus selling $1 at GH¢10.28, BoG GH¢8.26 as at September 13

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 13, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.2544 and a selling price of 8.2626.

As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.2424 and a selling price of 8.2506. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.07 and sold at a rate of 10.28.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.6576 and a selling price of 9.6681 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.4507 and a selling price of 9.4618.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.55 and sold at a rate of 11.95.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.3616 and a selling price of 8.3699 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.2016 and a selling price of 8.2105.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 10.00 and sold at a rate of 10.30.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4817 and a selling price of 0.4822 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4752 and a selling price of 0.4758.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 52.7578 and a selling price of 52.7771 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 52.8188 and a selling price of 52.9231.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.

