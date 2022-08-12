Formal engagements with IMF to begin in September – Government

Abena Osei-Asare is a deputy Minister of Finance

The Finance Ministry has disclosed that formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund will commence from September 2022.

Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare said government has put together an Enhanced Domestic Programme to direct the aim of the discussions.



She said it is the expectation of government to by the first quarter of 2023 reach an agreement with the IMF.



“They came to collect some data and in September we will also go and sit with them and engage and we are hoping that within four to six months we should have a program with them that will bring in some foreign currencies as well,” she said in a JoyBusiness interview on August 11, 2022.



Abena Osei Asare is, however, of the belief that “In this current situation, there are no short fixes anywhere. We cannot quickly turn things around within a minute or two, but we believe that these are the things that if we pursue and with the support of Ghanaians, we will be able to see real light at the end of the tunnel.”



However, if Ghana is not able to get an IMF intervention before the last quarter of 2022, the country may be headed toward a crisis.

This is the position of an associate Professor of Finance at Andrews University (Michigan), Dr. Williams Peprah.



The finance expert has urged government to hasten steps to complete talks with the Bretton Woods institution in order to secure funds to primarily shore up the country’s foreign reserves, restore macroeconomic stability, debt sustainability and others.



His comments in a JoyBusiness interview on Wednesday are at the back of the current downgrade by S&Ps and Fitch ratings, where the country’s creditworthiness was labelled as junk.



“The second quarter of next year probably will be a little bit too late for Ghana, because if we look at the data that was issued by Bank of Ghana, already the balance of payments is about -$2.4 billion, which is about 3.5% of our GDP. Our revenue generation internally is not picking up as expected because the E-levy has failed. So, if the fund delays the impact will be very dire for us as a country,” he said.



SSD/MA