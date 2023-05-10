0
Fortune of young man changed with GH¢367,543.46 big bet win

Sports Betting Online12122 Sports betting in Ghana

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The destiny of a young man might have just been changed for the best with a mega win from sports betting.

The bettor, identified as Salifu A. was announced the biggest winner of the past weekend by a betting company.

According to a post shared on Twitter, Salifu A. has won himself a staggering amount of GH¢367,543.46 after he wagered GH¢1.00 on fifteen football games.

In the Twitter post, the betting company wrote; “Salifu agye sika… Congratulations to our weekend’s big winner. This week e fit be your turn.”

Although Salifu A. is yet to respond to the tweet, it has been met with mixed reactions from internet users, while others are happy and hoping to win big like Salifu in the coming weeks, others believe the post is just a publicity stunt to lure more youth into betting.

EAN/MA

